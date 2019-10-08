fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

Rewarding Your Enemy?

By October 8, 2019 No Comments

We saw the power of forgiveness on display at the Amber Guyger trial last week. The story is here if you’re not familiar with it.

When an offense happens, SOMEONE must pay. Does the accused pay the debt…or can the victim pay it?

When the victim pays, are they “losing out”?

Doug shares a few thoughts about that. Listen…

——————

“In the shadow of my hurt, forgiveness feels like a decision to reward my enemy. But in the shadow of the cross, forgiveness is merely a gift from one undeserving soul to another.”

—Andy Stanley

 

