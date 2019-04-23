Richard Marx Loves The Afters!

You probably remember hearing his incredible music from back in the day but you may be surprised to know that Richard Marx is a huge fan of KCBI Artist, The Afters! In fact, he actually reached out to them and said that if he was ever in the Nashville area with them that he would love to write music with them!

How cool is that?

Here’s a video of him jamming out in the car to one of their songs, “Light Up The Sky”:

#CarSongs — “Light Up The Sky” by The Afters Posted by Richard Marx on Saturday, April 20, 2019

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!