Richly Blessed

I started listening to KCBI over 30 years ago and made it my only radio station for decades. There is not a day I feel like changing the station . My health has been deeply challenged the last couple of years and sometimes when I am in so much pain and discomfort and I am in need of encouragement to keep trusting the Lord for a better day, a sermon or a song, a testimony from a fellow believer will come on at the precise moment and pierce my heart, most often bringing me to joyful tears and uplifting my day. I have to control myself from lifting up my hands in praise as I drive, the worship songs are so rich. My 4 year old great grand daughter sings along with me when she is in my car. This Ministry’s deep love and devotion for our Lord Jesus is always on display. I love you KCBI, you are a part of my family and you will always have my support. God Bless You for all you do