“Right Now, There Can’t Be Too Many People Praying” Says Mourning Grandmother

Thank you to the many of you who have been joining us in praying for Uvalde, including Casey Garcia, who has a very real connection to the events that took place. She wrote this:

“I ask you to pray that as the families, we don’t lose our capacity for love and forgiveness. Right now, there can’t be too many people praying. My granddaughter, Ellie, is one of five girls. She was also one of the students killed (that’s the first time I’ve used that word and I didn’t realize how hard it would be) at Robb Elementary School. She was missing all day, we held out hope. Until the last when she was found, but not the way we wanted to find her. I worry for the families as well as the other children in the school, the survivors. I fear they may grow embittered and forget how to show compassion. It is so easy in times like these to do those very things. Angry is a lot easier than sad. I pray they work THROUGH their experience(s) and grow a strength of character they could never have imagined. That they have a heart for the hurting and try to help rather than hurt. That rather than get even they help others get ahead. And I pray that as parents and grandparents we set the example. That we let them know it’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to not be ok sometimes. But if that sometimes becomes all the time, you need to get some help. We can’t forget the effects of this day will be far reaching. These kids have another 70 or 80 years left in them. I pray they are good years, joyful years, peaceful years.”

Amen, Casey. Amen.