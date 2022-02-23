Risking It All With Jesus

When you get a sense that Christ not only died, but died for you, then your life begins to look dramatically different. Living in light of the cross means seeing our lives from the perspective of eternity. You ask yourself, Does this have eternal value? Will this matter after I’m dead? After your perspective changes, you begin to realize that this life is just a vapor (James 4:14).

John Piper says it best when he said:

“The basis of your risk-taking is the fact that you cannot ultimately take a risk for God. Every sacrifice you make, everything negative that comes to you, God takes it and makes you more than a conqueror in it. It doesn’t just not defeat you. It becomes your servant to bring you home to glory.”

Obedience to God always involves risk. We either obey by risking what we have, or we disobey with the illusion of safety and reject God’s calling on our lives. Risking for Christ is dangerous for sure, but not risking is far more dangerous.

But remember what Romans 8:31 says:

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Charles Spurgeon summarizes this idea well when he said:

“To risk all with Jesus is to end all risk.”

When you leave anything in God’s hands, you can know without a shadow of doubt that He is fully in control and that is not going to change ever.