Rock bottom to love

I was a drug addict meth had a hold on my life to a point that it landed me in federal prision. I was walking the track and i was scanning the fm dial one evning and i landed on 90.9 and Dr jeffers was teaching. From that day on i only listen to your station I came to trust in Christ and I started reading my Bible I never missed the teaching on your station. Well that has been 4 years now I am still drug free I have a great job and a loving wife. I attend a local church and still listen to 90.9. I believe what comes in my ears and eyes flow out of my mouth. I live to serve my Lord Jeasus my kids and wife are believers and I have a great group of friends. I became an I partner today because KCBI was there for me and I am happy that i can give back For the first time in my 42 years of living i am truly happy.