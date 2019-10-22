Ruth Graham On Forgiving Her Father & Forgiving Herself

As the daughter of Billy and Ruth Graham, little Ruth grew up the daughter of the world’s most famous evangelist. She longed for her father to be home and more present in her life. Ruth sat down with Rebecca Carrell for a candid conversation about her brokenness and her journey to forgiveness that she details in her new book, “Forgiving My Father, Forgiving Myself”.

