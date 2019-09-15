fbpx
Praise Wall

Saved My Life

September 15, 2019

About 6 years ago I heard about the 30 day challenge – listen to KCBI only for 30 days…so, I started listening. I have a beautiful life filled with many blessings, but life gets in the way and clouds your vision sometimes…I reached a point in my life where I felt like the world AND myself would be better off without me so I found myself sitting in a dark parking lot with a gun in my lap having decided to end my life. I still had my radio tuned to KCBI when the song (I don’t know the exact title) “I am redeemed…” started to play. I texted my granddaughter – I love you and she immediately texted back, “I love you more!” as the song played in my car. That’s when I believe the Holy Spirit physically moved me to rid myself of the firearm and choose to let Jesus carry me through this period in my life that I felt was un-surmountable on my own power. I am now many years past that difficult time and I only listen to KCBI.

