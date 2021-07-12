Saying Goodbye To Normal

“Once we get back to normal…” We’ve heard the refrain over and over the last year. In light of the pandemic, the world wants to return to its pre-Covid status. Christian recording artist and author Laura Story sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss whether or not “getting back to normal” is what God really wants for us.

Laura Story is a songwriter, worship leader, author, artist and Bible teacher. Her Grammy, Billboard and Dove Award-winning songs include “Blessings” and Chris Tomlin’s “Indescribable.” “Blessings” was certified platinum in 2020 and inspired her first book, What If Your Blessings Come Through Raindrops. Laura’s music and writing show God’s love and grace intersecting with real life and serve as a reminder that despite questions or circumstances, He is the ultimate Author of our story, as told in her second book, When God Doesn’t Fix It. Laura has a masters of Theological Studies and a doctorate in Worship Studies, and has served as a worship leader at Perimeter Church in Atlanta since 2005. Her greatest joy is being a wife to Martin and mother to Josie, Ben, Griffin, and Timothy.

If you’d like to hear the official release of Laura Story’s song, “Hello Unknown“, that she previewed on the podcast this week, you can watch the video below!

Also, make sure to check out Laura’s latest book and more of her music by visiting her website here!

