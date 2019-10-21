School Closings Due To Storm Damage

Damage from severe weather forced a number of schools to close Monday, after supercells formed in the area on Sunday night.

Here’s a list of the schools reportedly closed for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, due to storm damage and power outages:

Dallas ISD

Dallas had announced 21 school closures as of 6:20 a.m. Fourteen were due to power outages and six were due to extensive damage.

Caillet Elementary School

David G. Burnet Elementary School

Dealey Montessori

Edward H. Cary Middle School

Foster Elementary School

Francisco Medrano Middle School

Franklin Middle School

Hexter Elementary School

Hillcrest High School

Joe May Elementary School

John J. Pershing Elementary School

John Ireland Elementary School

Kramer Elementary School

Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary School

Roosevelt High School

Saldiver Elementary School

South Oak Cliff at Village Fair

Thelma Page Richardson Elementary School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Twain Elementary School

Walnut Hill Elementary School

Other closures in Dallas include:

St. Mark’s School of Texas

Cambridge School of Dallas

The Winston School

Gateway Charter Academy

Irving ISD

Lamar Middle School is closed due to a power outage.

Richardson ISD

All schools in the Richardson district will be closed Monday due to damage and power outages, school officials announced. They expect to reopen on Tuesday.

Midlothian ISD

All of Midlothian ISD has canceled school for Monday due to widespread power outages.

Some administrative staff was still asked to report to work at 8 a.m.

Grand Prairie ISD

Grand Prairie High School will be delayed, with a start time of 10 a.m. Buses for the high school will run on a two-hour delay. All other schools are operating on their regular schedule.

Garland ISD

Classes are canceled a couple schools due to power outages:

Park Crest Elementary

Williams Elementary

Houston Middle School

Dorsey Elementary

All other schools are in session.