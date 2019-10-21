School Closings Due To Storm Damage

This article is a developing story from WFAA Channel 8. Check back for new information.
Damage from severe weather forced a number of schools to close Monday, after supercells formed in the area on Sunday night.
Here’s a list of the schools reportedly closed for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, due to storm damage and power outages:
Dallas ISD
Dallas had announced 21 school closures as of 6:20 a.m. Fourteen were due to power outages and six were due to extensive damage.
- Caillet Elementary School
- David G. Burnet Elementary School
- Dealey Montessori
- Edward H. Cary Middle School
- Foster Elementary School
- Francisco Medrano Middle School
- Franklin Middle School
- Hexter Elementary School
- Hillcrest High School
- Joe May Elementary School
- John J. Pershing Elementary School
- John Ireland Elementary School
- Kramer Elementary School
- Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary School
- Roosevelt High School
- Saldiver Elementary School
- South Oak Cliff at Village Fair
- Thelma Page Richardson Elementary School
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- Twain Elementary School
- Walnut Hill Elementary School
Other closures in Dallas include:
- St. Mark’s School of Texas
- Cambridge School of Dallas
- The Winston School
- Gateway Charter Academy
Irving ISD
Lamar Middle School is closed due to a power outage.
Richardson ISD
All schools in the Richardson district will be closed Monday due to damage and power outages, school officials announced. They expect to reopen on Tuesday.
Midlothian ISD
All of Midlothian ISD has canceled school for Monday due to widespread power outages.
Some administrative staff was still asked to report to work at 8 a.m.
Grand Prairie ISD
Grand Prairie High School will be delayed, with a start time of 10 a.m. Buses for the high school will run on a two-hour delay. All other schools are operating on their regular schedule.
Garland ISD
Classes are canceled a couple schools due to power outages:
- Park Crest Elementary
- Williams Elementary
- Houston Middle School
- Dorsey Elementary
All other schools are in session.