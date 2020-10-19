Scientists Say This Is Proven To Help You Sleep Better

Would you be interested in a better night’s sleep? Wouldnt we all?

According to the journal for the Scientific Study of Religion, a strong faith could be the key to good night sleep. Researchers found that those who believe in salvation and have a true relationship with God tend to sleep longer, fall asleep faster, and wake up feeling more rested. In fact, after the research, those on the research team said they really couldn’t ignore the results.

As believers, how awesome it is that as we get ready for bed we can leave our anxieties and worries with God as it says in Philippians 4 and we can focus on sleep. Rest well, friends.