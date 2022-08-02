Seeking God’s Kingdom First

With life as busy as it can be, we often forget what is most important. As Caryn & Jeremy were moving into their home, they began to obsess over the various changes that were going to need to take place like paint color, appliance repairs, renovations, etc. But in the midst of all of that, Caryn was reminded that God’s priority for our life is to seek Him first and everything else follows that.

As Matthew 6:33 says:

“But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” – Matthew 6:33

Let us cling to the final truth in Matthew 6:34 that all we need will be added to us. Let us submit our worries unto the Lord, for the day has enough trouble as it is. Let us run to the Lord with our emotions, let us seek after His reign and rule in our lives, and let us trust that He will give us everything we need to glorify Him — for His perfect plan and will.