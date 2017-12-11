Before You Set Goals, Start First with a Personal Audit

As you look ahead to New Years Resolutions and setting goals I want to encourage you to first do a personal audit to set yourself up well for success. Depending on your personality and how you process things, this audit may look like a conversation with a best friend or spouse. Or you may need to sit down by yourself and work through some of the questions on this list. The power and value of a personal audit means you know where you’re coming from to help you know how to move forward and set SMART goals! So here is a list that will be helpful to your personal audit:

What have I been doing, and continue to do, in my life that I know is NOT working for me?

Why have I not yet taken action to ‘course correct’ my journey in order to get different results?

What am I procrastinating about doing?

What negative habits do I have that I know I need to let go of? Click here to refer to my list “28 Habits that Block Your Happiness & How to Let Them Go”

Regarding the greatest challenges that I faced in the past 6-12 months, what lessons did I learn that I can apply in future for my benefit?

Is there anything I intended to achieve in the past 6-12 months that did not eventuate?

Did I invest my attention, time or resources into my personal growth, knowledge, wellbeing and/or happiness in the past 6-12 months year in any way?

What goal, dream or aspiration do I have for myself for the coming 6-12 months that I’m ready to make happen?

Where is fear currently controlling me?

Am I feeling professionally fulfilled?

What would I most like to learn how to do or be for the 6-12 months ahead?

How have I been using my “free time” and has that helped me feel inspired, vibrant, healthy and fulfilled?

Are my current habits for eating, drinking and exercising working for me or against me?

Am I holding any resentment towards others or myself?

How could I be of service in the 6-12 months ahead in a way that will make the world a better place?

Which of my relationships need more of my loving attention to prosper?

Which of my relationships are toxic and no longer serve myself or the other person?

What have been my strengths and achievements in the past 6-12 months that I can celebrate?

Am I living a life that is meaningful to me?

Am I proud of who I am, how I behave and what I offer into the world?

What feelings dominated my experience of life in the 6-12 months gone by?

What feelings do I most want to experience in the 6-12 months ahead?

What I am most passionate about in my life that I’d like to do more of?