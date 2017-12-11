Before You Set Goals, Start First with a Personal Audit

As you look ahead to New Years Resolutions and setting goals I want to encourage you to first do a personal audit to set yourself up well for success. Depending on your personality and how you process things, this audit may look like a conversation with a best friend or spouse. Or you may need to sit down by yourself and work through some of the questions on this list. The power and value of a personal audit means you know where you’re coming from to help you know how to move forward and set SMART goals! So here is a list that will be helpful to your personal audit:
- What have I been doing, and continue to do, in my life that I know is NOT working for me?
- Why have I not yet taken action to ‘course correct’ my journey in order to get different results?
- What am I procrastinating about doing?
- What negative habits do I have that I know I need to let go of? Click here to refer to my list “28 Habits that Block Your Happiness & How to Let Them Go”
- Regarding the greatest challenges that I faced in the past 6-12 months, what lessons did I learn that I can apply in future for my benefit?
- Is there anything I intended to achieve in the past 6-12 months that did not eventuate?
- Did I invest my attention, time or resources into my personal growth, knowledge, wellbeing and/or happiness in the past 6-12 months year in any way?
- What goal, dream or aspiration do I have for myself for the coming 6-12 months that I’m ready to make happen?
- Where is fear currently controlling me?
- Am I feeling professionally fulfilled?
- What would I most like to learn how to do or be for the 6-12 months ahead?
- How have I been using my “free time” and has that helped me feel inspired, vibrant, healthy and fulfilled?
- Are my current habits for eating, drinking and exercising working for me or against me?
- Am I holding any resentment towards others or myself?
- How could I be of service in the 6-12 months ahead in a way that will make the world a better place?
- Which of my relationships need more of my loving attention to prosper?
- Which of my relationships are toxic and no longer serve myself or the other person?
- What have been my strengths and achievements in the past 6-12 months that I can celebrate?
- Am I living a life that is meaningful to me?
- Am I proud of who I am, how I behave and what I offer into the world?
- What feelings dominated my experience of life in the 6-12 months gone by?
- What feelings do I most want to experience in the 6-12 months ahead?
- What I am most passionate about in my life that I’d like to do more of?
- If I could improve one aspect of my life, what would it be? (e.g. relationships, career, finances, health, state of mind, emotional balance, adventure, self-expression…)
-Have a productive Goal Setting session! -Lauree