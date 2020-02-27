Settle The Score of the YouTube TV Dilemma | Afternoons with Lauree

Dallas Sports Fans – you gotta SETTLE THE SCORE!!

Producer Josh is furious about the new reality that his YouTube TV didn’t come to terms with Sinclair media and the local Rangers, Mavs, and Stars games are NOT AVAILABLE after February 29th.

But Lauree “LO” Austin is looking at this situation as a great benefit to all the servers at restaurants who need their tips to support their families PLUS, think of the community we get to experience when we have to go out to watch the game…

SETTLE THE SCORE – what do you think about this new arrangement?