Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Sexual Abuse In The Church

By August 20, 2019 No Comments

Protestant and Catholic churches alike have been rocked by the scandal of sexual abuse. Author and abuse survivor Mary DeMuth joins Rebecca and Liz to talk about how and how not the church must respond.

Image result for mary demuth we too book

If you’d like to find Mary Demuth’s latest book about this very subject titled, “We Too: How The Church Can Respond Redemptively to the Sexual Abuse Crisis”, click here! If you’d like to follow Mary along her journey and keep up with what she is up to, you can find her website here!

