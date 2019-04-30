Shame, Bono and Gas Station Sammies | A Conversation with We Are Messengers

Darren, lead singer of We Are Messengers, joined Lauree in studio for a little chat off-air. Forgiveness? His wife taught him about that when he made a major confession that could have ruined their marriage. Lauree recommends Darren adopt a touring practice from Bono, leader singer of U2. And find out how Darren pronounces Amish…you might be surprised!

