Shame, Bono and Gas Station Sammies | A Conversation with We Are Messengers

Darren, lead singer of We Are Messengers, joined Lauree in studio for a little chat off-air. Forgiveness? His wife taught him about that when he made a major confession that could have ruined their marriage. Lauree recommends Darren adopt a touring practice from Bono, leader singer of U2. And find out how Darren pronounces Amish…you might be surprised!

X