Shame Off You

Though the whole world might be quick to say, “Shame on you,” and “You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” but in Christ, God has something entirely different to say.

Shame is a liar that tells us this: “as you are now, you don’t measure up. So you need to figure out what’s wrong with you and improve if you are ever going to be loved and accepted.”

At one level, shame works. We’ll run faster, jump higher and try harder to please others in our efforts to gain acceptance and love. But God didn’t design us to try hard for fear of being rejected. God designed us to try hard because of the certainty of our acceptance. The gospel message runs completely contrary to the tactics of the world. Instead of waiting until you measure up, God accepts you in Christ. Because Christ measured up, you are fully, forever accepted.

While it’s true that we are flawed and born in sin, what is untrue about that statement is that we are unloved because we are flawed. The truth is that God’s love is set upon you not because you measure up, but because He made you and you belong to Him.

Romans 10:11 reminds us that:

“Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.”

I’m convinced that shame is an emotion that Christians are never called to entertain because at it’s very basis, it tells us that we are unlovable. Shame lies but God’s truth reminds us of how He really feels about us.

Remember that the message of the Gospel is not shame on you, if anything, it’s shame off of you.