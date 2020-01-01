The COVID-19 threat is changing the way we live. During this critical time, senior living centers have limited all visitors to their buildings. Many residents might feel lonely and sad due to the lack of visitors and outside entertainment. That’s where YOU come in – especially if you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can share hope with seniors in these centers and help brighten their day – it’s easy! Simply download this letter or create your own – sending cards and letters of encouragement into the facilities. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms.

You can send cards or letters to one of our partners, Legacy Living Memory Care in Arlington, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, and Willow Bend in Mesquite, or help us grow our list of partners and reach more seniors by filling out the form! Thank you for Sharing Hope!

Here are the addresses:



A Special Friend

c/o Legacy Living Memory Care

1501 NE Green Oaks Blvd.

Arlington, TX 76006



Share Hope

c/o Ventana by Buckner

8301 N. Central Expressway

Dallas, TX 75225



ATTN: Someone Special

Willow Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation

2231 US Hwy 80E

Mesquite, TX 75150