She Left Everything Behind But Realized She Hadn’t Lost A Thing

Rebecca may come off like an extrovert on the radio but she is actually VERY introverted as she values a lot of quiet time in order to recharge. However, it was during one of these times while getting coffee that she met an Iranian woman that left her stunned.

She talked about her story of her and her mother leaving everything behind in Iran over 30 years ago because they were being persecuted for their faith. It was in the middle of that conversation that she looked straight at Rebecca and said these words:

“If God calls you to leave everything, don’t worry. Because He will give you himself and that is better than anything!”

Isn’t that profound? We as Christians need to remind ourselves of that because even if a majority of us won’t be called to leave everything because of persecution, we still should place our value in the fact that God is with us. He is not about to abandon His children and whenever we feel alone or hopeless about a situation, we can remember this amazing truth.

