Uncategorized

Sheila Walsh Talks Mental Health, Her New Book, & HeartStrong Faith!

By February 22, 2022 No Comments

There’s still time to get your tickets for the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference – it’s this Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Dallas! Join thousands of women seeking to go deeper in their faith as they come together for encouraging fellowship, heartfelt worship, and dynamic Bible teaching by renowned speakers Sheila Walsh, Rebecca Carrell, Laura Story, Liz Rodriguez, Julia Jeffress Sadler and Nika Spaulding. The theme of this year’s conference is “Beloved: A Journey through 1 John.”

Get Tickets

