“Shelter In Place” Order Issued for Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a “Shelter in Place’ order – calling on residents to help “flatten the curve” in the fight against the COVID-19 threat. The order starts tomorrow at 11:59pm and continues at least through April 3. More than 200 people in the county have tested positive for the virus – two people in Dallas County have died.

Here’s what it means: You can go to the grocery store or get other necessary supplies, exercise while maintaining social distancing, go to work at an essential business or go to the doctor, if necessary, or if caring for another family member. Here’s a rundown of Essential businesses – healthcare operations – hospitals, dentists and pharmacies, essential government, essential critical infrastructure, essential retail – grocery, warehouse stores, liquor stores, gas stations and businesses that supply products for people to work at home, businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged, trash and recycling collection and other essential operations services, news media and child care services.

No elective surgeries, dental or medical are allowed. Public and private gatherings outside of immediate family at home are prohibited.

Church or other religious services are restricted to online-only.

