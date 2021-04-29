Praise Wall

Shield

By April 29, 2021 No Comments

You know the verse, Deut 31:8? It says; “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

I gave today because God uses this radio station! When I listen I hear the Word taught; I hear HOPE (aka God going before me), the emails from Rebecca, Matt and Laurie – offering prayer and sharing devotions – those help me feel the support of other believers and reminds me that I am not alone, that God is with me and has sent other believers to encourage/support me as well. The songs remind me that He will never leave or forsake me. If I’m in a dark place I can turn it on and remind myself that even when I’m faithless God is faithful! If I need to get motivated for a tough battle, or walking through a valley, I turn on KCBI and am reminded I can do this through Christ & I am not alone! And I don’t need to be discouraged!! Thank you KCBI!!

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Praying for my daughter Christine

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 28, 2021
Praise Wall

Crying out for God’s Help

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 27, 2021
Praise Wall

Jordan’s journey

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 27, 2021
X