You know the verse, Deut 31:8? It says; “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

I gave today because God uses this radio station! When I listen I hear the Word taught; I hear HOPE (aka God going before me), the emails from Rebecca, Matt and Laurie – offering prayer and sharing devotions – those help me feel the support of other believers and reminds me that I am not alone, that God is with me and has sent other believers to encourage/support me as well. The songs remind me that He will never leave or forsake me. If I’m in a dark place I can turn it on and remind myself that even when I’m faithless God is faithful! If I need to get motivated for a tough battle, or walking through a valley, I turn on KCBI and am reminded I can do this through Christ & I am not alone! And I don’t need to be discouraged!! Thank you KCBI!!