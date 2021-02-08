Short Term Mission Trips: Harmful or Helpful?

Each year churches gather groups of students to send them to under-privileged areas for short term mission trips. Dallas Theological Seminary professor and missionary Dr. Jenny McGill sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss potential mission pitfalls and whether these trips help or hurt the people to whom we minister.

A Fulbright recipient, Jenny McGill has worked in international education and intercultural consulting with clients and students from over sixty nations, having directed the International Office at Dallas Seminary for ten years. She served as a regional dean for Indiana Wesleyan University and is an adjunct faculty member at both institutions. With interdisciplinary lenses (sociology, psychology, and theology), she researches the intersection of religion, culture, and identity with a focus on ethnic minorities. Travel for community service, study, and research has taken her to thirty countries on six continents.

Connect with her at www.jennymcgill.com and @drjennymcgill.

Are you enjoying the Honest Conversations Podcast? Would you be willing to subscribe, rate, review, and share it? We’d also love for you to join the conversation! Reach out to us on the following platforms:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell; @lizannrod; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!