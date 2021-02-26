Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Should God’s Character Be Judged By The Actions Of His Children?

By February 26, 2021 No Comments

I don’t like it when my kids mess up. None of us do. But should we, as parents, be judged for those mess up’s?

There will always be people that will judge us as parents if and when our kids mess up and that doesn’t feel right. We do our best with our kids, but ultimately our kids are responsible for the choices they make. But the more I thought about it and came to the conclusion that it’s unfair, why do we do it with God? Why do we make conclusions about God’s character based on the imperfect actions of his children?

Lets be careful about drawing conclusions about who God is as a result of our experiences with broken individuals. People mess up, God doesn’t.

