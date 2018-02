This weekend I’m MC at the 4word Gala. Jenna and Barbara Bush will be the keynote speakers…what questions would you have for former First Kids?

I’m so curious about all of the security protocols, were there ever ‘close calls’. Did the White House ever feel like ‘home’?

What would you want to ask?

#MiddayswithLauree #LaureeAsks #4wordGala … See MoreSee Less