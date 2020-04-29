Signs That You’ve Already Had COVID-19

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Because the coronavirus actually has a spectrum of symptoms—some so mild they are barely noticeable or easily confused with something else—it can go unnoticed or undiagnosed.

1. Runny Nose, Sore Throat, and Congestion

The trifecta of a runny nose, sore throat, and congestion can signify a mild case of COVID-19. However, because it “sounds, and likely feels, a lot like the common cold, or a hay fever allergy,” many people likely brushed them off.

2. Tiredness and Fatigue

When your body is fighting any kind of infection, it uses up energy. The body needs time to rest physically whilst the immune system does the work so take a break from the circuit training for a few days.

3. “COVID Toes”

If you notice some weird marking on your toes or hands, they might have been due to a COVID-19 infection. “The skin is often a window into a person’s health and may show subtle signs of COVID-19 infection,” explains Caroline Nelson, MD, a Yale Medicine dermatologist.

4. Pink Eye

If you have recently suffered from conjunctivitis, a.k.a. pink eye, it could have been due to COVID-19.

5. A Fever Spike

Did you have a fever that came and went so quickly you brushed it off? Well, it could have been COVID-19.

If you’d like to read the full article from MSN, you can click here!