Have you ever played the game where you drive into a tunnel and see if you can hold your breath till you get to the other side? In the United States, that’s pretty easy to do because you can usually see the light as soon as you go in. But have you tried that in a tunnel with no end in sight? I think about one tunnel in particular that I drove through in Europe that was dark and rainy when I went in and by the time I came out, the weather was completely different.

The reason I’m talking about tunnels is because Corrie ten Boom, a woman imprisoned in concentration camps during WWII, said something really insightful: “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”