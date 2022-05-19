Afternoons with Sonny

Sit Still And Trust The Engineer

By May 19, 2022 No Comments

Have you ever played the game where you drive into a tunnel and see if you can hold your breath till you get to the other side? In the United States, that’s pretty easy to do because you can usually see the light as soon as you go in. But have you tried that in a tunnel with no end in sight? I think about one tunnel in particular that I drove through in Europe that was dark and rainy when I went in and by the time I came out, the weather was completely different.

The reason I’m talking about tunnels is because Corrie ten Boom, a woman imprisoned in concentration camps during WWII, said something really insightful: “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”

I know that we’ll have moments in our lives that’ll resemble the darkness of a tunnel. Maybe you’re in one right now. It’s tempting to just jump off this train of uncertainty. But what if, instead, we sat still and trusted our God who is engineering this life. Just like the time I went into that tunnel facing dreary weather, I came out to a whole new outlook. Let’s trust the engineer.

 

