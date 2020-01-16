Six Words To Rehearse When You’re Grieving

“I can trust God with this.”

Maybe you lost a child. You can’t make ends meet. You lost your job. The doctor just said “cancer”. Conflict has reared its head and you find you’re being run out from your church. Your spouse is gone.

You‘re just worn out. Darkness is all that you can see.

But you have hope.

Psalm 6.

1 Lord, do not rebuke me in your anger;

do not discipline me in your wrath.

2 Be gracious to me, Lord, for I am weak;[a] heal me, Lord, for my bones are shaking;

3 my whole being is shaken with terror.

And you, Lord—how long?

4 Turn, Lord! Rescue me;

save me because of your faithful love.

5 For there is no remembrance of you in death;

who can thank you in Sheol?

6 I am weary from my groaning;

with my tears I dampen my bed

and drench my couch every night.

7 My eyes are swollen from grief;

they grow old because of all my enemies.

8 Depart from me, all evildoers,

for the Lord has heard the sound of my weeping.

9 The Lord has heard my plea for help;

the Lord accepts my prayer.

10 All my enemies will be ashamed and shake with terror;

they will turn back and suddenly be disgraced.

God hears you.

Whether your trouble comes from outside or in, He knows your sadness, fear, disappointment, and hurt.

His love is faithful.

You have hope.