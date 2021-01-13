Sleep, Exercise, Or Diet? 1 Of These Was Most Linked To Better Mental Health

You have 3 options: Sleep, Exercise, Or Diet. 1 of these is linked to most improved mental health. Which one do you think?

Mental Health has been on of the biggest topics of conversation over the last year and the conversation of how to protect and improve our mental health and those 3 things, Sleep, Exercise, and Diet have been described as the 3 pillar of improved health. So where do you focus most of your attention if you want to start seeing improvements in your mental health? If you guessed sleep, you would be correct!

The key is the quality of sleep that you’re getting and a big way to get better quality sleep is to set good habits in your “sleep hygiene.” No, this doesn’t have anything to do with your cleanliness, it’s about the environment that you’re setting when it comes time to go to bed. Clean sheets, a made bed, and screens outside the sleeping space are just a few of the things that they recommend to improve upon your quality of sleep.

Of course exercise and a healthy diet are huge steps into a better overall mental health but if you’re looking for a great place to start today, let start with our “sleep hygiene!”