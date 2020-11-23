Who do you follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook? Dan Darling says, “What leaders do in moderation, their followers do in excess.” Who we follow, what we watch, and the voices we listen to are shaping us. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we should cancel our accounts and drop off the face of the internet. Join Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Dan Darling as they have an honest conversation about social media in the age of rage.

Daniel Darling is the Senior Vice President for Communications at NRB. For six years, he served as Vice President for Communications for the ERLC, an entity of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination. Dan is a prolific writer for a wide variety of publications. He is a monthly columnist for Homelife and a regular contributor to In Touch Magazine, Made to Flourish, Core Christianity, Christianity Today, Facts and Trends, and The Gospel Coalition. Dan’s op-eds have appeared in USA Today, CNN, Washington Times, Time, Huffington Post, National Review, Washington Post, and First Things. He has appeared on CNN, FOX, and on MSNBC. Dan is also a contributor to The Worldview Study Bible.

Find Dan’s book, A Way With Words: Using Our Online Conversations For Good, by clicking HERE. You can follow Dan Darling at https://danieldarling.com/.

