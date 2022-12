Friend, if you’re struggling right now to believe that you’ve could experience God’s grace, I’ve got some good news for you.

God’s grace is like any present: It’s not earned, it’s given out of love.

“He has saved us and called us to a holy lifeā€”not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time” – 2 Timothy 1:9

-Sonny