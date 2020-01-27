Somebody Is After Jay Allen’s Job!

Last Friday, we had our friend Noah Gipson on the Morning Show to give her a special award for being KCBI’s Biggest Ambassador & Fundraiser. Noah is only 7 years old and has single-handedly raised over $750 over the course of the last few years for KCBI’s Fundraisers and now we’re happy to give her this amazing award that is named after her! Check out the amazing moment below!

We have a special surprise this morning for our best 90.9 KCBI fundraiser… 🤗 Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Friday, January 24, 2020

But after we gave Noah the award for KCBI’s Biggest Ambassador, Noah said something that should keep our own Jay Allen on his toes!