Someone In Your Life Is Dying To Hear These Words

Today, I want to challenge you to see if there’s somebody you can breathe hope into today because I am convinced that everybody has at least one person in our lives that is basically is dying to hear the words:

I still believe in you.

I still believe in the good in you. I still believe that person is going to shine again. You might have given up on yourself, but I haven’t.

Right now, there is probably somebody that’s coming to your mind in your life for whom that’s true. The trajectory of their life is such that it seems as though they’ve given up hope on themselves and maybe we can be the one person the first person in a while to remind them that you’re not going to quit on them. God is definitely not going to quit on them.

Who is it that we can breathe hope into today? That’s something we’re thinking about something worth praying about.