Something To Remember During Divided Times

If you’ve watched TV recently, there are commercials left and right reminding us that we’re in a political season. Whenever November rolls around, there’s always an election coming up.

Sometimes it can feel like a really divided time in our social media feeds, even if you don’t find yourself to be a political person. However, sometimes there might be a post that sparks an argument or prompts us to say something back. But during this political season, we need to be reminded to always responded to people in love. 1 Corinthians 13:4-6 tells us:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.”

Remember today that we don’t have to attend every argument that we’re invited to. Not to mention that John 13 doesn’t say that people will know that we are Christians by our unkind memes, political putdowns, name-calling, or divisive talk, but by our love.

The way we love demonstrates who we are. The way we live is the first word we speak about the Gospel and the transformational power of the cross. How we treat others is the living example of the love God demonstrated to us on the Cross