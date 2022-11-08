Something To Remember On This Election Day

On this election day, Americans across the country are making their voices heard as they exercise their right to vote. Today, I’m reminded of these beautiful lyrics from “America The Beautiful”

“O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties, Above the fruited plain!

America! America! God shed His grace on thee.

And crown thy good with brotherhood From sea to shining sea!”

Folks all across our KCBI family are praying right now for our nation, let’s pray together at kcbi.org.

-Sonny