Son Addicted

I am lost. I have no words. My son needs a good rehab and there is no money to afford a good place. It has been 20+ years and after many different free places there is no change. I feel today as though I am loosing my mind. (REALLY I AM LOST) My hope is lost. I don’t even know what to ask for. I just can’t even gather my thoughts to make sense enough to ask for help. Pray with the utmost urgency for this situation. Pray like God will come like he did for Daniel, even before you finish speaking. Pray for us. As tears fall, pray for us.