Son has been wayward for 3/4th of his life

My son is 37, raised in church from 3-11 then he was told he didn’t need that ‘stuff’ anymore.

Drugs, thefts, pawn shop visits. On and on it goes. He’s still in Methadone treatment but that’s an addiction in itself!

He made another profession of Faith at his apartment a night during the SWBC in Ft Worth this year.

Pray for his remembrance and to not reject what he experienced that night, on my birthday.

God wants him free, devil wants him bound! Death and Life are in the power of the tongue. Devil is a liar and God is Truth

John 14:6

Praying a hedge of protection of angels from Heaven; and to the enemy; ‘HANDS OFF’ Go back to hell, in Jesus Name

I love my son and want him back to the steak of remembrance, Saved not from hell but For The Kingdom of God on Earth. There’s a lot of work to do while we are here! Praise the Lord