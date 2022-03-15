Sonny Is Back Home!

As some of you may know, I had the opportunity to spend a week in Poland as a result of our KCBI Day Of Hope with my new friends, Texas Baptist Men. I am pleased to let you know that I am home safe and I can’t wait to continue to share the stories I’ve experienced of the brave souls who have been God’s hands and feet in action for the Ukrainian refugees. They brought carloads of people into Poland, they offered a warm bed, hot meal, a shower, and protection to those who left everything behind. May God continue to bless their efforts. Thank you my KCBI & Texas Baptist Men for this experience I will never forget!

-Sonny