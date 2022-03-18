Spring Cleaning For The Soul

This weekend officially kicks off spring and maybe you’ve got some spring cleaning to do. Just like we clean our homes, our souls could use the same type of refresher. Here are 3 things you can do to spring clean your soul.
- Clean up your thoughts. In Proverbs we read that as a person “Thinks in his heart, so is he.” Ponder on that for a moment. Are your thoughts helping or harming you? Moving you closer to God or closer to sin?
- Clean up your “spiritual gut”. If you’ve been short-tempered, take control of your emotions by doing your best to practice the Fruits of the Spirit: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-control.
- Clean up your commitments. If you are too busy to spend time with God, you are too busy. Decide what to do with each commitment. Which do you want to maintain? Which need to be changed, put on hold, or removed altogether?