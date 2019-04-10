STAAR Test Taking Advice For Moms & Dads

Grades are an important thing, but they’re not the MOST important thing. The school uses grades to measure your success, but your father and I do not.

We care more about your character. Success in our house looks like kindness, compassion, and grace. Success looks like loving your friends, your family, and even your enemies. Success looks like respecting your authorities. It looks like approaching your work with excellence and taking pride in what you’ve done.

It’s important that you DO your best, but it is not at all important that you BE the best. In life, there will always be someone taller, stronger, and more talented. But you are the only you that God created. Until the year you were born, there had never been a “you” before, with your exact DNA, fingerprints, talents, and gifts. And when you’re gone, there will never be another “you.” You are the only “you” who ever existed.

It’s the same for you and me.

The world uses achievements to measure your success, but your Heavenly Father does not.

God cares more about your character. Success in His Kingdom looks like kindness, compassion, and grace. Success looks like loving your friends, your family, and especially your enemies. Success looks like ministering to prisoners. Success looks like taking care of the poor, giving to those in need, and sitting by the side of the sick. The world says, “Build a platform and hire a publicist so that everyone can see your good works!” Jesus says, “Don’t tell your left hand what your right hand is doing so that your giving may be in secret.”

Do your best for God’s glory and leave the rest to Him. For what good is it to gain the whole world yet lost your soul?

The world measures your worth by success. But your Father says you have eternal worth simply because you’re His.

