My friend Dr. Michelle Watson wrote a powerful article for Dad’s and Daughters in this day and age of sexual abuse and trauma. I know it’s awkward…but you gotta push past the awkward moments for your daughters sake!

"It’s time to ask questions in a non-judgmental way about what guys are doing to them and asking or demanding of them while giving your input about their value and worth.

It’s time to open up lines of communication about this topic—even if you’re uncomfortable “going there” with your daughters.

The time is now to stop cowering in fear, afraid that you may say it wrong, and instead step up and talk to your daughters about their sexual choices or experiences, assuring them that they deserve to be respected and that you are in their corner no matter what." – Dr. Michelle Watson

You can read the full article by clicking below! Go Dads!

