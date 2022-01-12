There’s an old Chinese Proverb that says:

“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is today.”

We all have stuff that we should have started at the beginning of the New Year or even a little bit before that. Or maybe we wanted to start it yesterday but we ended up not doing it.

If you are in that situation, I want to encourage you with this: Shake it off and start today.

If you do that, before long, you’ve got a little momentum going forward and that’s where good things start to happen. Change starts to come.

So many of us believe that certain things are too late for us to do but it’s actually not too late. If you start today, it’s not as late as tomorrow is gonna be.