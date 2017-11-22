Staying Sane Financially on Black Friday

One way to stay sane this Christmas season can be accomplished by staying in budget! Dave Ramsey, financial guru, has got some great advice for you and me about how we can stay sane and in budget for Black Friday!

When it comes to Black Friday, most people seem to fall into one of two groups.

Some people love the thrill of looking for a good deal, being one of the few who find a $300 LCD TV, and even standing outside in the cold at 4 a.m. Others think the whole idea of Black Friday is overhyped, materialistic or just pointless.

I think there’s a middle ground somewhere.

Should you look for a good deal? Absolutely. Should you become obsessed with finding a good deal and bust your budget in the process? Absolutely not.

With Black Friday upon us, I know some of you are tempted to get crazy with your hard-earned cash. So here are seven tips to help you keep your sanity:

1. Make a shopping budget.

If you plan on participating in Black Friday madness, then you absolutely must make a budget before you hit the first store. The moment you read the last word of this article, pull out a notepad or hop on your computer and get down to business. Based on your income and expenses, come up with a reasonable amount of money to spend on Christmas gifts this year. Once you reach that dollar mark, you are done!

2. Do your research.

You can easily overdo this, so don’t spend your entire Thanksgiving Day scouring the newspapers looking for $5 off a coffee maker. But make sure you have a sense of where the best deals are so you don’t waste your time standing in line for something that sold out two hours ago.

Read Full Article