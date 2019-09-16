Stepping out in faith

I didn’t want to record this because I couldn’t have gotten through it without crying.

In one week recently my fiancee ended our engagement and I lost my job.

I don’t know what’s on the other side of this difficult season, but I know that God works all things for the good in the lives of those who love him and are called by his name.

This is one of those times when James 1 says easy but does hard. Thankfully, the Spirit speaking through KCBI and the witness of your listeners gives me comfort and strength.

Thank you and God bless you.

Bob Engler

Dallas, Texas