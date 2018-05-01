“I know this is not anything like you thought the story of your life was gonna be…but there’s so much of the story that’s still yet to unfold.” Few people know the pain and the promise in that statement better than Steven Curtis Chapman. The past few years have been an incredible journey that Chapman wouldn’t have chosen, yet has taught him so very much. Those lessons permeate every song on Chapman’s new album The Glorious Unfolding.

Lyrically the album is teeming with the substantive lyrics that have made Chapman the most awarded artist in Christian music with 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five GRAMMYs, 47 No. 1 singles and approaching 11 million albums sold. Musically there’s a sense of adventure that reflects Chapman’s ongoing willingness to experiment and leap out of his comfort zone. He’s never taken the gift of music for granted and approaches each new project both excited and humbled by the possibilities.

“I’m very, very grateful to be given the opportunity to make music and share the things that I feel like God has entrusted to me,” Chapman says. “I don’t take it lightly. I pray: ‘God, I want to know You and I want to make You known.’ God has continued faithfully to reveal Himself through dark places and reveal His mysteriousness. I get the sense that He’s telling an amazing story. He’s not confused. He’s not biting his nails worrying if the plan is going to turn out okay the way I do. He’s fully confident of His plans and He’s in control. That’s been something that I’ve held onto.”

