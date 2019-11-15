KCBI’s own Lauree from the Afternoon Show stopped by the Morning Show to share about her wedding last week and the overall experience from the proposal all the way to the day of the wedding! But one thing that will really have you stopped in your tracks is what she had to say about her journey with grieving her singleness during this time. Being married at 38 years old, Lauree has a message for all those who are single who are waiting for their turn: “Stop Despising Your Singleness!”

Here is what Lauree had to say directly after her wedding:

“I’m a married woman now! 💍

It was a day of joy, of music and celebration, of peace and love!

At 38 years old I can say that God has perfect timing. Not a moment too soon was I introduced to Brian Meza. My life as a single woman has been so good, so full of amazing people, epic adventures, beloved moments and memories. Joys and heartaches. I’ve known an incredible gift in my singleness: That God is good and His strength that has sustained me has brought me great joy!

And with that truth, I enter in to this next adventure of being a wife and partner to my husband (freaking out writing that 😊)my forever adventure partner. We eager to discover what God has in mind for the two of us!”