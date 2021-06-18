Afternoons with Doug Hannah

Stop The Comparison Game

I’m almost sure that someone needs to hear this right now (I’m convinced of it because that person is me) but perhaps I’m not the only one: Please stop comparing yourself to others.

You see other people’s progress, but you don’t see their struggles. We’re comparing our darkest moments with other’s highlight reels. We’re comparing our weaknesses to other people’s strengths. Don’t do that. Stop robbing yourself of who you really are and who God has made you to be. God never looks in your mirror and wishes you were somebody else. You’re the best you there is.

