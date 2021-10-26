Stop Writing Your Speech

The story of the Prodigal Son is beautiful for several reasons. Not just because it represents God’s celebration when one of His children comes back home, but also his unlimited forgiveness no matter how far we stray or walk away.

When you read this story, you find that the Prodigal Son is actually preparing what he is about to say to his father because he doesn’t feel worthy to be called his son anymore (Luke 15:18-19). But as the son is walking back, the father spots him from a distance and before the son can even get through half of his prepared speech, the father is calling for a party and for his son to be treated to the highest of royal treatments.

Wanderer, it’s time to stop drafting your speech and just come home to your Father in Heaven who loves you no matter how far you’ve walked away. We are ALWAYS welcomed back home with God, even when we think we’ve strayed too long or made unforgivable mistakes. The world may not always forgive us, but God truly does. He even goes as far as to say that He forgets our sins (Psalm 103:12, Isaiah 43:25).