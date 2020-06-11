Striving vs. Resting

When I think of the word ‘strive’, I think of trying, doing, straining, and the feeling of being almost there but not quite. It’s very tiring and I think one of the reasons I think about that so much is because that has marked the majority of my life. I have had a mindset of striving, trying, and doing to make sure I have a seat at the table. Am I good enough? Am I valued? Do people see me? Do people hear me? It’s a constant battle of always trying to be enough.

However, after thinking about that for a while, I had the thought that in the Garden of Eden, we were sentenced to a life of striving. It was when the serpent tempted Eve and she gave Adam the fruit, God said this to the man, “cursed is the ground because of you through painful toil.” (Genesis 3:17) In other words, striving. “You will eat food from it all the days of your life. It will produce thorns and thistles for you.” In other words, we will have trials, tribulations, and you will eat the plants of the field by the sweat of your brow through striving.

Then at Mount Sinai, Moses has given the law and then the rest of the Old Testament unpacks the law. It’s doing, trying, striving, and straining. But listen to what Jesus says,

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)

Rest is something we must be given.

“Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” (Matthew 11:29)

We’re in Christ and even though we were sentenced to strive in the Garden of Gethsemani; Jesus took our striving upon himself and he did the work at Mount Sinai. We were sentenced to strive at Mount Zion. We are beckoned to rest. You are already enough. You already have everything you could possibly need in Christ.