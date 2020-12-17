Stuck With An Unwanted Gift Card? You Can Sell It For Cash!

Did you get stuck with a gift card that you don’t really want? We’ve got you covered.

If you didn’t know, like me, you can actually sell your gift cards! There are websites that are safe and secure to sell your unwanted gift cards and you can trade them for cash or other gift cards. There is one big caveat to keep in mind if you’re thinking about selling your gift card: You’re not going to get 100% of the gift card’s value. Most of these websites will give you 60-85% of their value. But if the gift card is just going to sit in the drawer, it may be worth your while!

Here are just a couple of websites you can check out if this is the situation you find yourself in:

Cardpool

GiftCardGranny

Or you can always be like Lauree and re-gift them at the last minute and win some brownie points with a friend or family member.